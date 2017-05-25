Do You Journal with a Purpose? – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



Successful leaders throughout the ages have kept journals.



Richard Branson does, so do Steven Spielberg and Quentin Tarantino.



Of course, Ronald Reagan kept a journal and so did Harry S. Truman.



Five good reasons to journal regularly:

1. It fosters reflection and increases your chance of capturing great thoughts and ideas.

2. Research shows regularly writing in a journal is an effective tool for managing stress.

3. Studies also suggest journaling helps your immune system and even decreases the symptoms of things like asthma and rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Journaling helps you develop your problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

5. Your communication skills improve as you practice expressing your thoughts and feelings.



Five minutes a day of focused and directed introspective writing could have a profound impact on your life – even if you already keep a daily journal.



That is all it takes, just five minutes a day!



If you already have a great journal routine, add five minutes of purposeful journaling and reap even more benefits!



Are you ready to Journal with a Purpose? Create new habits of thinking and being. Get and stay motivated.



Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.