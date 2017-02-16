Don’t allow anyone or anything to take away your blessings! – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



The Israelites had been in slavery year after year for some 400 years, even though they were promised the land that flows with milk and honey. They were brutally mistreated and taken advantage of. One day God supernaturally brought them out over that bondage, through the miracle of opening up the Red Sea. The Israelites walked across on dry land. After much traveling, they finally made it to the promise land; they were camped right next door to it.



God promised them the victory, all they had to do was fight for the land. They were so close they could taste it. Their dream was about to come to pass. Moses sent some men in to spy out the land. They came back and said, “Moses we’ll never defeat these people they are so much stronger so much powerful than us, we don’t have a chance.” That negative report spread like wildfire throughout the rest of the camp. The people got discouraged. They started complaining asking Moses, “Why did you bring us out here in the desert to die? Why can’t we just go back to being slaves?” Do you know those people, even though they were right next door to the biggest blessing ever, never made it into the promise land? They wandered around in the wilderness for over 40 years.



My point is this. It became permanent because of their own wrong thinking. It was never God’s intention for them to stay in mediocrity. God never planned for them to wander around defeated, constantly struggling, constantly in lack. They had seen God do great things but when we get discouraged and we slip over into that negative mentality we start thinking, “My obstacles are too big. I don’t see how I could ever change. It’s always going to be like this.” Wrong thinking is what allows it to become permanent. Some of you today are just like them. You are camped right next door to your biggest promise. You are so close to a major victory. You are so close to seeing that promotion you’ve been praying for, so close to a new day in your health. Let me encourage you. Don’t do like they did and say, “Oh I’ve had this sickness for years. I’ll never get any good breaks.” Shake that off and let this seed of faith take root.



You must have the attitude: It’s my time. This may look permanent but I say through the Christ in me, it’s temporary. I’m not going to live my life defeated, depressed and negative.



I’m going to step in to my promise land. Situations are only permanent if we allow it to become permanent in our own minds.



In the book of Genesis, Isaac was talking to his son Esau and he said something so interesting. He said, “Esau your brother has tricked me and he has carried away your blessing.” This is saying someone or something can carry away our blessing.



I’m sure sometimes we’ve let disappointment carry away our blessing. Sometimes we let discouragement carry away a blessing. No doubt at times we’ve all let other people steal away our blessing. I don’t know about you but this does something to me on the inside. It makes me more determined than ever that I am going to stand in faith and not allow anyone or anything to carry away my blessings.



I dare you to go back and get your blessings. The great thing about God is it’s never too late. You can reclaim lost blessings. Maybe you didn’t go into the promise land the first time when you were SO CLOSE TO GETTING IN but this time your attitude needs to be, I’m going to get in. This time nobody is going to talk me out of my victory. No obstacle is going to defeat me. No sickness is going to hold me back. No disappointment is going to discourage me. What I lost in the past God can make up in my future so I’m going into reclaiming mode. I am going to reclaim every lost opportunity. I am going to reclaim every blessing that I passed up. I am reclaiming every promotion that should’ve been mine. I am reclaiming the victory that people tried to talk me out of.

If somebody carried away your blessing in the past, this is your NEW DAY.” You can still live a life of victory. You can still accomplish every dream. You can still overcome that addiction. You can still be happy in that marriage. You can still be a successful satisfied single. You can still live a blessed prosperous life; it is never too late to become all that Gods created you to be.



Hear Pastor Lonnie McCowan each Sunday at the Miracle Center located at 5105 Walker Street, in Ventura. Visit: www.miraclecenterventura.com, call (805) 644-7722, or email lonnie100@msn.com.

