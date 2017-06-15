Don’t curse the darkness… Be the one who lights the candle – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



With all the bad news would let me give you some good news… Here it is things are not as bad as they appear. I know for me to say this in light of all of the hostility, pain, racial issues, and even unfortunate deaths. I have this feeling something good is going to happen. The reason something good is going to happen is because God is good!



In spite of all the darkness that has happened in our world the light always breaks through the darkness and shines.



Whatever you are experiencing right now I want you to know it’s time for you to rise and shine for your light has come. These are not my words these words are taken right out of the Bible “Arise, shine; for your light has come, And the glory of the LORD has risen upon you”. (NASV Isaiah 60:1)



Try not to feed into all the darkness and hate but instead be the person who lights the candle in the mist of the darkness. We can all do this by being kind to each other, not judging each other too quickly, treating everyone with respect and dignity. When you walk past someone a ” Hello how are you?” or ”Hi” would be a good start.



These are little everyday things that we all can do and it just makes sense to do them. And finally maintain hope that things will get better not worse the right energy being released in the atmosphere is important, if we want to move in the right direction. Energy attracts energy negative energy will attract more negative energy positive energy of hope will attract more hope.



At its essence, hope is simply a positive expectation. Consider for a moment what it is you are truly expecting. Are you expecting more peace? More joy? More freedom? More resources? More love?



Whatever you are hoping for, keep that picture in your mind. You don’t get what you want to get what picture. Stay mindful of the things you are hoping for -grab the promised hope with both hands and never let go. It’s an unbreakable spiritual lifeline, reaching past all appearances right to the very presence of God” according to the Bible.

We can create a new Season of Hope—of Great Expectation! It is where you will find your strength, not lose it! Don’t neglect the life of your soul by allowing it to go hungry—fuel your hope and find your place of strength!



Solomon the wisest man and richest man, who ever lived according to the Bible in the book of Ecclesiastes, said “we work to feed our appetites…while our souls go hungry” (Eccl. 6:7)



The way you feed your soul is with words, and thoughts say words and think thoughts according to where you want your life to go not according to where life is. Thoughts become things, and words create worlds. The world we want to have is being created every day by our thoughts and words.



Make it a priority each day as you “count your blessing of life “to control your thoughts and words to be that of peace, joy, healing, freedom, and abundance— this is how you guard your heart and nurture the life of your soul.



Hebrew 6:19 AMP: [Now] we have this [hope] as a sure and steadfast anchor of the soul [it cannot slip and it cannot break down under whoever steps out upon it—a hope] that reaches farther and enters into [the very certainty of the Presence] within the veil. I want to encourage you to dig deep, find your second wind, and run hard toward the finish line!



Even as Christ was preparing to end His earthly ministry he focused on the joy set before Him—the great anticipation He carried in His heart for the better season to come. He understood he was getting ready to go to the cross and ultimately to hell itself it would be the darkest day his life but he knew the light shine again and he did three days later. What made him ready for this moment was expected it to good.



What do you expect? “What are you preparing for? What are you looking forward towards? I expect good to come in my life, ending your life, and in our communities, and our country. Join the revolution!



