Don’t you dare quit! – Words to Live by

By Pastor Lonnie G. McCowan



I know what it’s like to want to quit, when everything in your mind and body is screaming quit, quit! Many of you reading this have felt like quitting. It doesn’t matter if it’s quitting your job, family, school, marriage, dreams or your goals? We all have at some point heard that voice scream in our head that says QUIT. But I’m here to tell you in a prophetic and divine way, you cannot quit not now. Not like this. Think about it. Why would you let the enemy make you quit now after all the hell you have gone through in your life? Your storms, your valleys, your giants, these are all signs of your potential. Why would the enemy attack you so hard unless you had great potential? No strategic warrior is going to waste their time attacking someone who has no potential. Your attacks are the greatest accomplishments to your potential. I can’t guarantee you are going to win but I can guarantee if you fight and never quit the odds are great that you will succeed. The enemy hates resistance. The Scripture says if you resist the Devil he will flee from you. So start resisting, fight back with everything you have. If you lose, then lose fighting but don’t lose by giving up. You have come too far. You’ve cried too many tears. You’ve stayed up too many late nights. You’ve lost too much sleep. You have sacrificed too much to just roll over and give up. Even though we can control our environment, we can’t control other people and their reactions to us. We can only control how we respond to life… Let me give you a few things that you can do when you feel like giving up.



1. Pray short prayers throughout the day.

You don’t need to pray long drawn out prayers, just short prayers throughout the date every time you feel like quitting and every time you get the thought of giving up. It should be something like this: God give me strength not to give up. God give me strength to take one more step. God give me strength to stay strong. Don’t pray and ask God to change the circumstances. Pray and ask God to change you.



2. Remember the good times.

I keep a file of memories… Notes I’ve received of encouragement… Emails that came at “just the right time.” I store them in a special file and, on especially difficult days, I pull out this file and review better days. My life has been filled with seasons, some good and some bad. I want to remember the good times when I’m experiencing the bad. And I’m always encouraged, looking back, that better days are ahead. Again.



3. Share your burdens.

Now is not the time to be proud. You need some people with whom you can share your burdens. Be honest. Listen pastor, don’t believe the lie that pastors have to live life alone. You don’t. Find a trusted leader in the church. Don’t share with a motive to stir trouble and don’t gossip, but be honest. Share your side, not anyone else’s. The goal is to get the support of a listening ear you need. (Don’t be afraid to get professional help, if needed.)



4. Get some rest.

Many times, in my experience, these days come most when we are tired. Would it be better to disappear for a short time or disappear altogether? Of course a short time, you can’t sustain your best work long when you are experiencing these emotions. It will only make your life more miserable. Get away and rest. NOW!



5. Renew your heart.

Remind yourself of the vision that you were called to do. You weren’t called by man but by God. He loves you and wants to invest in you. He has a plan for your life. Lean into Him again and allow Him to restore your passion for Him. That is bigger than the place where He has you now.



6. Do what you can.

Don’t try to do things you can’t do when you feel like giving up. This is not the time to try and be an expert in learning new trades, new positions or new skills. This is a time to do what you know you can do and do it well.



7. Learn all you can.

We learn most in the hardest days of our life. Those aren’t necessarily helpful words to hear in times like this, but they are so incredibly true.

Keep a journal of your experiences; what happens and how you feel about them. You will use these insights in the days to come and look back on this as a significant growing experience personally and professionally. If you learn things that make you better later, this won’t be a wasted period of your life and ministry. It may even prove to be a valuable period.



