Ventura, CA – Dr. Shocker’s Burlesque JamboreTease! – July 8th 2017



Dr. Shocker is back with a great group of ladies ready too take the Ventura Theater with “All the Tease None of the Sleaze”. This retro burlesque show is always guaranteed to titalate even the most reserved in the audience. Combined with his own sense of unique showmanship will keep the fireworks going! All at the Majestic Ventura Theatre in DownTown Ventura.



Featuring Mae Lust, Leia la Voix, Angie Cakes, Bombshell Betty, Bombshell Bettys Students, Delilah DeMilo, Rosie Raddish, DJ Rob Roy, and of course Dr. Shocker



Sponsored by The Attic Trunk and Bachelor Pad Magazine!



Tickets are $12 and available at the Ventura Theater Box Office and Website



Neo-Burlesque (or “New Burlesque”) is the revival and updating of the traditional burlesque performance. Though based on the traditional Burlesque art, the new form encompasses a wider range of performance styles; Neo-burlesque acts can be anything from classic striptease to modern dance to theatrical mini-dramas to comedic mayhem. As with the earlier burlesque, neo-burlesque is more focused on the “tease” in “striptease” rather than the “strip”.