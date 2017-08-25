Eight-Year-Old Entrepreneur Writes Best Selling Book 

Most eight-years-olds are in the third grade, and many of them are still struggling to read and write. But eight-year-old Nia Mya Reese from Birmingham, Alabama has already written a best-selling book!



Nia was just in the first grade when, as a class assignment, she wrote about something she was good at — taking care of her annoying little brother, Ronald Michael.



Within two years, Nia turned this assignment into a bestseller entitled, “How To Deal With and Care For Your Annoying Little Brother.” It’s now one of the most popular kids books on Amazon, and in addition to doing book signings all over the country, she has also been featured on CBS Evening News, NBC’s Harry talk show, and in Stylist magazine.



Nia’s mother encouraged her to continue working on her story, even after the assignment was completed. Her story was so amazing because, even though she finds her little brother to be annoying, she teaches the importance of patience, love and kindness.



Nia says she actually likes being a big sister, and she hopes her book will teach other kids how they too can be a good older sibling.

