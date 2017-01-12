Esther Mae Hayes Gets a Homegoing Celebration

“For I am now ready to be offered, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought a good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith.”

II Timothy 4:6-7

Esther Mae Hayes was called home into the waiting arms of Our Lord and Savior on December 20, 2016. Esther entered this life on November 13, 1950 in the beautiful city of San Diego, California. Esther was the seventh of nine children born to the late Odis, Sr. and Lydia Haynes.



Esther accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Rev. Jesse Walker at the “C” Street St. Paul Baptist Church, Oxnard. As a youth, Esther faithfully attended and participated in the youth activities.



Esther attended Driffill Elementary School, Haydock Middle School and she was a 1968 Alumni of Oxnard High School. During her first year at Ventura College, Esther took the Civil Service Exam and after two years in the Youth Opportunity Program (YOP) she began her career with the federal government. Her first employment was with the Naval Facilities Systems Office (FACSO), in Port Hueneme, as a keypunch operator. During her tenure, Esther met the love of her life John Hayes, a US Navy man from New Iberia, Louisiana in the year 1969 and they were happily married on August 18, 1973.



In March of 1974, Third Class John Hayes received orders and was transferred to San Diego for duty. Esther, a civil servant, accompanied her husband and while in San Diego, continued her employment with the federal government. Three years later their first child, John Hayes II was born. Fifteen months later , the Hayes packed up and departed for their duty station in Europe.



While abroad, the Hayes had the opportunity to do some traveling. They resided on a quiet little island in a town called La Maddalena in the providence of Sardinia, Italy, known for its beauty and clear waters. They were able to tour parts of Italy and Germany including the cities and resorts: Rome, Club Med, Capri Island, Pala Island, and Naples. Rail passes allowed them to travel through the Colony in route to Germany.



After a four year tour, the Hayes’ were transferred back to Port Hueneme where Esther continued her civil service career. In March 1985, John and Esther’s second son, James E. Hayes was born.



Traveling and the outdoors was life for Esther. John and her late parents, siblings and friends all enjoyed family outings, camping, bike riding, barbecues and road trips. Esther enjoyed outdoor life and the best that nature had to offer.



Esther’s quest for knowledge continued. Upon settling back in Oxnard, Esther re-enrolled in school and graduated from Ventura College and Oxnard College earning an Associate of Science and Associate of Arts Degrees, as well as a Certificate of Completion in the area of Information Systems. Esther continued her education and completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology from the University of Phoenix.



Esther continued her employment within the Department of Defense in various departments and positions. Finally, after forty years of dedicated and faithful service, Esther retired on January 1, 2011 as a civilian computer analyst/programmer for the Department of Defense.



Esther leaves to mourn, one brother Larry Haynes (June) three sisters: Theresa Washington, Vicki Calloway (George), Marjorie McGill (Michael) and brother-in-law Waymon S. Wells, Sr., nine nephews, four nieces, nine great-nephews, ten great great-nieces and two great-great nephews and a host of family and friends.



Esther was preceded in death by her loving parents Odis, Sr. and Lydia Haynes; two sisters, Odie Dean Wells, and Betty S. Haynes; two brothers, Otis Haynes Jr., and Paul E. Haynes and one niece, Cynthia A. Washington.