“Favorite Teachers” Honors Given For The 12th Year By Ventura College Women’s Basketball

VENTURA, Calif. –The Ventura College women’s basketball team joined by Ventura College President Greg Gillespie and Ventura County Community College District Board of Trustee Stephen Blum presented the 2017 Favorite Teachers Awards on Saturday, Jan. 21, with a ceremony at Ventura College. This is the 12th year the sophomore class of the women’s basketball team has chosen to honor their favorite teachers with an essay that expresses their gratitude and appreciation in an authentic way. Including the 2017 honorees, a total of 68 instructors have been honored since the program was created by Head Coach Ned Mircetic.



The student athletes escorted their favorite teachers to center court where the dignitaries presented the awards during halftime of the men’s basketball game against Moorpark College. President Gillespie and Trustee Blum were joined by Vice President of Academic Affairs Kimberly Hoffmans, RN, Ed.D., Vice President of Student Affairs Damien Peña, Ed.D. and Dr. Tim Harrison, dean of Athletics, Health and Kinesiology.



“This ceremony is a reflection of the steadfast dedication Ventura College faculty has for its students and the mutual appreciation students have for their instructors,” said Blum.



The following teachers were selected as the 2017 Favorite Teachers:

1. Gary Amar, Speech – selected by Kyleesha Green

2. Laura Gillis, English – selected by Paige Larson

3. Richard Goff, Criminal Justice – selected by Rhiana Dougan

4. Liz Kraus, English – selected by Sienna Brown

5. Preston Pipal, Anatomy – selected Mary Shirley

6. Edward Reynosa, Aikido – selected by Christina Gonzalez

Share This Story!









