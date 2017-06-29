Fork It Over Cookie Culinary Competition and Fundraiser to Benefit GSCCC’s Girl Scout Leadership Experience

Ventura — Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast (GSCCC) is hosting the Third Annual Fork It Over fundraiser on Thursday, August 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Palm Garden Hotel in Thousand Oaks. Tickets are $50 per person and $75 for double admission, with all proceeds benefiting the Girl Scout Leadership Experience (GSLE) across all six counties served by GSCCC.



Notable chefs from popular local restaurants will be creating Girl Scout cookie-inspired appetizers and desserts in imaginative sweet and savory cookie and food pairings. The event will also feature a variety of spirit purveyors from across California’s Central Coast, including local breweries and wineries.



GSCCC’s Girl Scout Leadership Experience is the framework for defining what girls do in Girl Scouting and engages girls in three key activities: discovering who they are and what they value; connecting with others; and taking action to make the world a better place. GSLE is a variety of fun and challenging activities, where girls learn by doing activities such as earning badges, selling cookies, going on exciting trips, exploring the outdoors, and doing community service projects. At Girl Scouts, girls get to lead their own adventure, and work with other girls to choose the exciting, hands-on activities that they value most.



Fork It Over ticket sales support what girls love about Girl Scouts. Participating in troops, camping and the outdoors, event participation patches, developing leadership skills, STEM-related activities, and so much more are all part of GSLE programming. Fork It Over proceeds will enhance these experiences and activities with critical leadership processes and outcomes.



“We are thrilled to continue our annual Fork It Over event to raise funds for GSLE programs,” said Jody Skenderian, Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. “Girl Scouts prepares girls to empower themselves with opportunities to discover their leadership skills, both in their everyday lives and in the real world.”



The evening will conclude with a cookie culinary competition featuring recipes from renowned chefs from popular local California restaurants, caterers, and food trucks. A panel of judges will select the best creations and guests can vote on their favorite entry for the “People’s Choice” award as well as enjoy a silent auction.

Share This Story!









