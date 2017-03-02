Former Ojai mayor named Assistant Treasurer and Tax Collector

VENTURA, Calif. – Ventura County Treasurer-Tax Collector Steven Hintz announced today that he has selected Sue Horgan, former Ojai Mayor and City Council Member, to be Ventura County’s new Assistant Treasurer and Tax Collector.



“I chose Mrs. Horgan from among several highly qualified applicants because her many talents and skills precisely fit this office’s needs,” said Hintz. “These include more public outreach, more communication with the private financial services community, and a refreshed approach to leadership. I could not be more pleased to work with her.”





Horgan, currently a vice president and private banker at Union Bank, has an extensive public service and finance background, bringing 35 years of experience to the position. She began her career as a commercial banker for Union Bank, Premier Bank and First Professional Bank in Los Angeles before moving to Ojai with her family to raise her two daughters. Her enthusiasm for excellence in customer service motivated her to run for office in Ojai where she was a two-term mayor and served for 13 years on the Ojai City Council, as well as on its Finance and Audit Committee. She had previously served on the city’s Redevelopment and Planning Commissions.



“I am thrilled with the opportunity to bring my public service and banking backgrounds together to serve the people of Ventura County as their Assistant Treasurer,” said Horgan. “Throughout my career I have focused on managing teams to create sound financial structures that meet the needs of constituents and customers. I look forward to working with our treasurer, Judge Steven Hintz. Together, we will continue to ensure that Ventura County’s taxes are collected, banked and invested with the highest integrity.”



In 2011, Horgan returned to banking as the manager of the Ventura main branch of Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. She oversaw the transition of that bank to Union Bank, before becoming a Private Banker based at the same Ventura branch. In her current position at Union Bank, Horgan leads a team of specialists in wealth planning, investments, risk management, trust and estate services, and banking in Ventura County. She has enjoyed a distinguished 21-year career in banking, specializing in management, commercial lending and wealth planning.



In Ojai, she has served on many boards and commissions focusing on finance-related positions such as Treasurer of the Ojai Center for the Arts, Four Winds School and Villanova Preparatory School. She was a member of the Ojai Hospital’s Finance Committee when it was an independent hospital and continues to serve on the Board and the Executive Committee for the Ojai Valley Community Hospital Foundation.



Countywide, Horgan has served on the boards of the Ventura Regional Sanitation District, the Economic Development Collaborative of Ventura County, the Ventura County Library Commission, the Ojai Basin Groundwater Management Agency and the Ventura Council of Governments.



Horgan has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration-Finance from the University of Colorado, Boulder, and is a graduate of the prestigious Union Bank Management and Lending Training Program. She holds several securities licenses.