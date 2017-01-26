Former state Sen. Isadore Hall appointed to California Agricultural Labor Relations Board

After losing a race for Congress in November, former state Sen. Isadore Hall was appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday to the California Agricultural Labor Relations Board. He will earn an annual salary of $142,095.



Hall, 45, was appointed the same day that board Chairman William B. Gould IV announced his resignation, accusing the state bureaucracy of stalling a proposal to allow the board to demand access to farms to educate workers about their rights. Board member Genevieve Shiroma took over as chair Friday.



Since his election loss, Hall, a Democrat from Compton, has served as interim executive director of the Mervyn Dymally African American Political and Economic Institute, a public policy center at Cal State Dominguez Hills.



Hall was defeated in the Nov. 8 election by former Hermosa Beach City Councilwoman Nanette Barragán, a fellow Democrat, in the race to replace Rep. Janice Hahn.



Hall served in the state Senate from 2014 to 2016, the Assembly from 2008 to 2014 and was a member of the Compton City Council from 2003 to 2008.



The appointment requires Senate confirmation.

