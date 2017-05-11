Four Ways to Work Your Passion Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



It is a fact: We all lose passion for what we are doing from time to time.



How do you get it back quickly… before the irritation or boredom sets in?



I’ve written before about holding your passion separate from your work and your everyday life – and how ineffective that makes you.



When you shut your passion down, it’s not the only thing that gets sluggish. Our will is often not that specific. There’s collateral damage – including to your motivation.



Here are 4 ways to stop yourself from shutting that passion down:

#1. Understanding that passion is not a drive is the single most important thing that makes it easier to wear your passion on your sleeve is. It is something that serves you.



When you feel the need to perform, to accomplish more and be more, don’t see it as a pressure from the inside. Accept it as an invitation to expand who you are.



Ask what you are being invited to do. You get to choose whether you want to do it or not. The worst thing you can do to yourself is to NOT choose and to leave the invitation hanging, because that creates stress. Say “Yes” or say “No”.



Saying “No” does not make you less, it actually frees you up to do something else. It’s not choosing that ties you up in knots and leaves you in a state of unresolved.



#2. Free yourself to follow your passion by letting go of the past. You are not the same person you were in that moment in your history. Perhaps it is true that you would have made a different decision then if you knew what you know now, but you didn’t.



What you have learned between then and now is like an operating system upgrade. Now it’s up to you to upgrade yourself. Stop recycling the old programs that are inefficient and sometimes even inoperable. Figure out where to now and write a new program to go after that.



#3. Criticism is a definite passion-killer. It makes us withdraw and shuts our hearts down. This is as true for self-judgment as it is for criticizing another. Give yourself room. Mistakes are simply things that did not turn out as we had hoped.



Focus on the future and decide what you are going to do to be worthy of your greatest possible future. Whatever that is, that is your next step. Allow that you might not get it right first time, but don’t let that hold you back from trying.



#4. Joy and creativity come from small things far more often than from big things. Set yourself tiny little wins – lots of them. Look for them in the everyday routines and habits. Each thing you do on auto-pilot, each ordinary task is an opportunity to succeed.



Words that run together on a page offer little meaning. It is the spaces between that make them stand out and give them impact. Let the small things punctuate your day. They count – and don’t forget that it’s you that makes them happen, or at the very least, it’s you that is noticing them.



Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.