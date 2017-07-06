Free Celebration Event Kicks Off the Summer of Love 50th Anniversary

Ventura, Calif.—Break out your bell bottoms and come join the party celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Summer of Love, 2-5 p.m., July 8, at the Museum of Ventura County, 100 Main Street, Ventura. Groove to the music of the ’60s with a live DJ, cruise the Volkswagen van and VW Beetle car show, and experience the significance of the times through the community-based Tune in, Turn On, Drop Out pop-up exhibit featuring memorabilia from across Ventura County, including a special collection of cubbies curated by local individuals, each expressing a unique experience of the era. It’s a fun time for all with kid-friendly crafts, tie-dye T-shirt station, food trucks, vendors and a no-host bar.



Also opening July 8 are two exhibits:

Coping Mechanism: Skateboarding in Ventura County. Museum-goers of all ages will enjoy learning about our local influence on the evolution of this thrilling sport.



Suddenly That Summer: Charles Manson and the Crime of the Century, an historical look back to the 1969 Manson-family crime spree, law enforcement’s extensive search for the culprits, as well as the family’s connection to Ventura County.



Special thanks to event sponsor Pierpont Racquet Club. For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

