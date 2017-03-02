Opera Santa Barbara will present the next two performances in its series of Free Noontime Concerts at the Ojai Library on the second Thursdays of March and May, 2017. Each concert will begin at 12 p.m. in the main room of the library and will last approximately 45 minutes.



Spend your lunch hour listening to members of the Mosher Studio Artist Program, who will perform a selection of popular opera arias and duets as well as some musical theatre pieces, all accompanied by piano.



These events are free and open to the public. For additional information, contact Ron Solórzano, Regional Librarian, at (805) 218-9146.



The Ojai Library is located at 111 East Ojai Avenue in Ojai, CA. Hours of service are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursdayand 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The Ventura County Library is available 24/7 at www.vencolibrary.org.

