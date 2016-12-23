From ‘Moonlight’ To ‘Fences,’ Movie Awards Season Bursts With Color

If the Oscars turn out to be “so white” again next year, it will not be for a lack of candidates.



A handful of critically acclaimed movies featuring people of color are vying for awards attention this year, ranging from a Pulitzer Prize-winning family drama to historical tales of men and women fighting for dignity.



The 2016 Oscars were mired in controversy when not a single person of color was nominated in the acting categories for a second straight year, and all eight best-picture nominees reflected white, mostly male, culture.



What is exciting about the 2017 contenders is the range of topics, said Darnell Hunt, director of the Ralph J. Bunche Center for African-American Studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.



“The criticism of Hollywood has been in the past that if you are making a black film, it’s either going to be about slavery or civil rights,” Hunt said.



That is hardly the case for “Moonlight,” a heart-wrenching, contemporary tale of a black boy growing up in Miami struggling with bullying, his sexual identity and the scourge of drugs. Made with little-known actors, it has gotten some of the best reviews of the year and has been nominated for six Independent Spirit Awards.



“Hidden Figures,” opening on Christmas Day, is the true story of three unsung African-American women mathematicians (played by Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Taraji P. Henson) who worked on NASA’s early space missions, while “Lion,” starring Dev Patel, is the real-life tale of an Indian child who gets lost in Calcutta and is adopted by a white couple in Australia.

“Loving” focuses on an unassuming blue-collar white man and black woman in Virginia who were sentenced to prison in 1958 for getting married. “Fences,” the movie version of the Pulitzer-winning stage play by August Wilson, is expected to bring Oscar nominations for stars Denzel Washington and Viola Davis.