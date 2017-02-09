Fund for Santa Barbara Accepting Grant Applications

SANTA BARBARA–The Fund for Santa Barbara’s Spring 2017 Grant Cycle is now open.



Applications, funding guidelines and key dates are available at www.fundforsantabarbara.org/ apply-for-a-grant and at the Fund’s offices, 26 W. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara, and 120 E. Jones St. Suite 110, Santa Maria. Applicants must hand-deliver their completed applications by 5 p.m. Friday, March 3.



Anyone considering applying for a grant is encouraged to attend one of the free grant-application workshops listed below. RSVP at: bit.do/GrantApp.

• Santa Maria: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 13

• Santa Barbara: 6-7:30 p.m. Feb. 22



The Fund for Santa Barbara supports groups organizing for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.



The Fund offers assistance with the drafting of applications. All materials are available in both Spanish and English.



Direct inquiries to Elena Richardson, director of grantmaking, (805) 962-9164 or erichardson@ fundforsantabarbara.org.

Share This Story!









