Gene Haas Foundation Awards $185,000 to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme

Oxnard, Calif.- The Gene Haas Foundation recently awarded $185,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme in support of the Club’s many programs, including STEM education (science, technology, engineering and math), and life-enhancing programs such as leadership development, health and nutrition, homework assistance, arts, music, sports, technology, camps and several initiatives focused on empowering girls.



“The Gene Haas Foundation has been a strong community partner for many years, and has supported the Club in its efforts in countless ways, contributing to youth development through support of our programs and capital needs,” said Erin Antrim, BGCOP CEO. “With the generous support of the Gene Haas Foundation, BGCOP is able to make a profound and positive impact on the youth who need us most. The result is a ripple effect throughout Ventura County and beyond, as our young club members grow up to become caring, self-sufficient, civic-minded leaders in our community. We are grateful for the Foundation’s support,” Antrim said.



With STEM jobs in the U.S. expected to grow nearly twice as fast as other fields, BGCOP is working to close the opportunity gap by providing quality no-cost STEM education to help underserved youth get on a successful STEM trajectory starting in elementary school and continuing through higher education so that they can be better prepared to enter this rapidly growing field.



“Many youth from disadvantaged backgrounds do not see STEM professions in their everyday lives; they have fewer opportunities to be exposed to career role models or resources to better prepare them for the higher education needed to attain higher paying jobs,” Antrim continued. “With the help of our corporate and individual donors, grants and strategic community partnerships, BGCOP continues to close the opportunity gap with programs like our no-cost STEM Innovation Center and Academy.”



BGCOP is one of the largest of its kind in California, serving more than 10,400 members annually through three full-service clubs and 18 school program sites. Membership is just $20 per year and no child is ever turned away due to financial hardship.

