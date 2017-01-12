Get An Edge on College Prep Tests

(NewsUSA) – The college application process and the college prep testing that goes along with it can be overwhelming for students and families. Tests such as the SAT and ACT are an important element of the application process, and therefore a source of anxiety. However, only about 30 percent of public schools have an advisor dedicated to college prep.



An outside organization offering test prep courses, such as Sylvan Learning, can make a significant difference in test preparation. More than 15,000 students benefit from Sylvan’s test prep programs each year with higher test scores, and even some perfect scores, according to the company.



“Students need someone to help them navigate through this very confusing process and Sylvan Learning’s prep programs are a valuable resource for that,” says Anathea Simpkins, Sylvan Learning’s Director of College Prep Products.



Since the debut of the revised SAT in March 2016, Simpkins says, she has noticed that more students have trouble with the math section in which calculators are not allowed. The “Words in Context” items in the reading and writing sections also pose a frequent challenge for students. Sylvan has adjusted its SAT and ACT prep programs to focus on these challenging areas and help give students the edge they need, Simpkins notes.



Tips for success on the new SAT include:

*Read more. The new SAT includes word problems in math, passages in writing, and text to be read before composing an essay. In addition, several items may be based on one passage, and failure to read effectively could impact several answers.



*Focus in class. Much of the SAT comes from sources used in the classroom. Many passages in the reading and math sections draw from the context of social studies and science, so it is important to pay attention in all subject areas, recognize connections, and apply familiar concepts to new ideas.



*Know your tough spots. An initial diagnostic test can show where a struggling student needs help, so these skills can be a top priority during test prep sessions.



Sylvan Learning takes on the challenges of college prep tests by identifying the skills needed to succeed in each section. Each chapter of a Sylvan program includes robust practice and a unique online component, SylvanPrep.com, which provides thousands of video-based lessons for additional practice and support that is especially useful in a student’s problem areas.



Visit sylvanlearning.com/prep for more details about Sylvan Learning's college prep programs.

