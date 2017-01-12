Getting To Be Healthy – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



Healing is not nearly as complex, difficult and mystical as we’ve been taught to believe. Healing doesn’t necessarily require outside help, prescription drugs or a doctor’s advice. Healing is an inside job.

Healing happens when we minister to ourselves; when we attend to our needs. Consider this: healthy = heal-thy (self). In order to improve or repair our health, we must give ourselves time to mend. It is our own responsibility to nourish and nurture ourselves.



Healing doesn’t happen by itself. Change requires effort and commitment. Goals and plans may be difficult to achieve. But so what! Stop whining! This is your life! Your life has value. It is worth living up to the fullest potential. In order for optimal change or healing to happen, four essential elements need to be present.



1. You need to decide that you deserve to heal. Whether the healing is physical or emotional; whether it is mental or spiritual, you deserve to heal. If you need, forgive yourself. You need to tell yourself that it is possible to change. You need to set an intention to get out of your own way. Often we sabotage ourselves and block the process of healing. First, accept that you are the only one who can grant yourself permission to heal.



2. You need to become aware of the problem to understand the cause of the problem. Once you become aware, you can not become unaware. You become more conscious of your behaviors, your actions and reactions. When you become aware, you are able to let go of blocks and limitations. If you don’t recognize that something is standing in your way, you continue to trip over it.



3. You need to know what you don’t want. When you recognize what you don’t want, you are better able to gain clarity around what you do want. You are then able to focus on new possibilities and options. Your perceptions change. When you change your perceptions, you change your actions and behaviors.



4 – You need to release the old in order to realign yourself with the new intentions. What does that mean? Your thoughts, beliefs and actions carry an energetic vibration. Consider how you feel when you are fearful. That is an energetic vibration. Now consider how you feel when you are joyful. That is also an energetic vibration. Feel the difference? Using energy modalities such as Emotional Freedom Techniques and other meridian based therapies help to release the old energetic resonance and realign your energy system with the new intentions. I can help with this. I can teach you how to do it.



To be healthy is to be whole – spiritually, mentally, emotionally and physically. When you are healthy, you are in a state of balance and harmony. Many of us want to get healthy. We want less stress. We want to exercise more. We want to eat more nutritious food. We want to lose weight. We want to rest. We want to let go of toxic relationships. We want to take better care of ourselves. We want more fun; more love. Give yourself permission. Set the intention now. Getting healthy is a good thing. Getting to be healthy is even better.



Patricia Lynn Belkowitz teaches life-changing tools to achieve self-mastery. She is a Clinical Hypnotherapist and a Shaman. For more about her practice, visit www.TheMindMatters.com.

