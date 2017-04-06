Grammy-Winning Ozomatli to Headline Live Oak Music Festival 2017

SANTA BARBARA — Ozomatli, a Grammy-winning group known for its outspoken political views, ethnically diverse roster and lively, feel-good concerts, will headline the Saturday night lineup at this year’s Live Oak Music Festival. Prior to their spirited main stage performance, the Latin-hip-hop-reggae-rockers from Los Angeles will also perform a playful show for kids.



The festival also announced that R&B artist Nick Waterhouse and gospel singer Liz Vice will perform during the annual KCBX radio fundraiser, a weekend of camping, music and family fun held annually over Father’s Day weekend (June 16-18). Other performers include Jackie Greene, Paul Thorn, The Brothers Comatose and many more.

Ozomatli, formed in 1995 to raise money for a community center, once toured the world as U.S. Cultural Ambassadors. While their live shows are known for upbeat, high energy jams, their lyrics have often tackled serious issues, such as immigration and gang violence. In 2012, the band took a brief break from its socially conscious music and recorded a kid’s album, primarily directed at fans who had become parents.



Their Ozokids set Saturday afternoon is sure to have both kids and their parents grooving. A few hours later, their main stage performance will pay homage to their Latino roots while unifying people of all ages and cultural backgrounds.



All Live Oak Music Festival proceeds benefit KCBX Public Radio, serving San Luis Obispo, Southern Monterey, and Santa Barbara Counties. Festival gates open at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, June 16, 2017. Ticket prices range from $25 (child day ticket) to $130 (adult full festival/3-day pass). Camping is included with the 3-day pass. Parking fees are additional. Ticket information for the 2017 Live Oak Music Festival, entertainment line-up, and complete festival details are available at liveoakfest.org.