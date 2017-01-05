Grizzlies entertaining Tony Allen trade interest

By Dan Feldman



Danny Green edged him last year, but for the third time in four years the stat has been tracked, Tony Allen leads shooting guards in defensive real plus-minus.



You just can’t get rid of Allen.



Unless you’re the Grizzlies. They can trade him.



Ronald Tillery of The Commercial Appeal: Teams are gauging interest in Tony Allen and Griz are listening, per sources. Griz engaged T’Wolves with Allen trade talk in 2014.



Allen is nearly 35, on an expiring contract and in line to receive a major raise next summer. How could the Grizzlies not consider trading him?



But a deal works only if Allen presents more value to another team than Memphis. That’s difficult to envision.



The Grizzlies are 20-12, focused on the present and getting plenty from his defense. Plus, a fan favorite, Allen has helped establish and maintain Memphis’ “Grit and Grind” culture. He has a value to the Grizzlies that might not be matched elsewhere.



As long a that’s the case, he’s not going anywhere. But Memphis should listen in case there’s another team enamored with Allen.

