High-energy old-time string band Old Crow Medicine Show to Perform at The Granada Theatre

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Old Crow Medicine Show, Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. at The Granada Theatre.

High-energy old-time string band Old Crow Medicine Show will pay homage to one of music’s greatest innovators when they perform Bob Dylan’s “Blonde on Blonde” in its entirety. Discovered by American roots legend Doc Watson, they’ve gone on to win two Grammy Awards, become members of the Grand Ole Opry and have gone platinum with their song “Wagon Wheel.” Experience Bob Dylan’s watershed album like never before.



On September 17, 2013, Old Crow Medicine Show received the great honor of being inducted as the newest members of the historic Grand Ole Opry. That same year, they won the Grammy Award for Best Long Form Music Video for the film “Big Easy Express” and their classic single “Wagon Wheel” received the RIAA’s Platinum certification for selling more than a million copies.



The band got its start busking on street corners in New York state and up through Canada, winning audiences along the way with their boundless energy and spirit. They eventually found themselves in Boone, North Carolina, where they caught the attention of folk icon Doc Watson while playing in front of a pharmacy. He immediately invited the band to play at his MerleFest, helping to launch their career. Shortly thereafter the band relocated to Nashville for a residency at the Grand Ole Opry, where they entertained the crowd between shows.



It’s been nearly 15 years since these humble beginnings, and the band has gone on to tour the world, sell more than 800,000 albums, become frequent guests on A Prairie Home Companion, and play renowned festivals like Bonnaroo, Coachella and the Newport Folk Festival.



Tickets are $35-$50 for the general public and $19 for UCSB students (valid student ID required). A Granada facility fee will be added to each ticket price.



For tickets and more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or visit www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu, or contact The Granada Theatre at (805) 899-2222 or granadasb.org.