Hollywood Music Magic An evening of music, song & dance! to benefit the Oxnard College Foundation

Posted date: March 16, 2017 In: Local | comment : 0
Page-1B--hollywoodHOLLYWOOD MUSIC MAGIC is a fundraising concert for the Oxnard College Foundation – Susan Curtis Denham Scholarship Fund, which benefits dental hygiene students at Oxnard College.

This year’s concert features incredibly talented local musicians singing solo, duets and group numbers accompanied by a live band.  The song list has been compiled from popular movies (musicals), Broadway shows and one blockbuster TV series.  The evening will also showcase a highly skilled magician who is already turning heads at the Magic Castle!

“HOLLYWOOD MUSIC MAGIC” will take the stage on April 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at the Oxnard College Performing Arts Auditorium. This spectacular event is sponsored by the Oxnard College Foundation. There will be a VIP reception before the performance at 6 p.m. Tickets are $50 for VIPs (includes reception), $30 for the general public and $10 for students.

Tickets may be purchased online at: www.hollywoodmoviemagic.brownpapertickets.com  or by contacting Alan Curtis at 805-432-5942 or Connie Owens, Oxnard College Foundation Office at 805-678-5889.

