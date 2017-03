Hollywood Music Magic An evening of music, song & dance! to benefit the Oxnard College Foundation

April 1, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.

This year’s concert features incredibly talented local musicians singing solo, duets and group numbers accompanied by a live band. The song list has been compiled from popular movies (musicals), Broadway shows and one blockbuster TV series. The evening will also showcase a highly skilled magician who is already turning heads at the Magic Castle!“HOLLYWOOD MUSIC MAGIC” will take the stage onat the Oxnard College Performing Arts Auditorium. This spectacular event is sponsored by the Oxnard College Foundation. There will be a VIP reception before the performance atTickets are $50 for VIPs (includes reception), $30 for the general public and $10 for students.Tickets may be purchased online at: www.hollywoodmoviemagic. brownpapertickets.com or by contacting Alan Curtis at 805-432-5942 or Connie Owens, Oxnard College Foundation Office at 805-678-5889