In Your Wildest Dreams – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



Stop Lying Awake at Night – Find your Genie



You have a Genie that grants your wishes. Find your Genie, the magical part of you that responds to your desires and makes them real.



If you are unclear about what is truly important to you, you risk drifting with the currents, taking on roles and tasks that stress you and keep you from fulfilling your true purpose.



How then, can you achieve your true potential?



At different times in our lives, we are motivated to seek different things – more or less interpersonal contact, money, health, love, excitement, and so on. For most people, there is an underlying motivational mode that frames your choices and this is your Genie!



Think about your whole life, past, present and future and you will see the handiwork of your Genie, your underlying motivation. If you have been aware of when your Genie is at work, the pattern is not a surprise.



If you polish the lamp and call on your Genie, it will guide your life, following your desires.



When you are being true to your core motivation, your Genie is at work and you gravitate toward the three great rewards that give meaning to your life: joy, delight and thrill.



You are the artist of your life and if you are in business for yourself or own a business, you are the architect of your brand. Take the quiz now and find out:



Do you approach yours like Michaelangelo?



‘In every block of marble I see a statue as plain as though it stood before me, shaped and perfect in attitude and action. I have only to hew away the rough walls that imprison the lovely apparition to reveal it to the other eyes as mine see it.’



… or in the style of Jackson Pollock?



‘The modern artist is working with space and time and expressing his feelings rather than illustrating… It doesn’t matter how the paint is put on, as long as something is said.’



… or for the thrill of doing it, so beautifully stated by Mihaly Csikszentmihalyi?



‘Most enjoyable activities are not natural; they demand an effort that initially one is reluctant to make. But once the interaction starts to provide feedback to the person’s skills, it usually begins to be intrinsically rewarding.’



Your Genie shapes and directs your outcomes – whether you are aware of it or not. When you are aware of what motivates you, you act with intent are inspired to get the results you want.



The Genie in you is not about motivating yourself to do a particular task, that either appeals or does not appeal to you (although it may help with that), it is about the bigger direction in which you want your life to go.



A word about money: Money is a MEANS, not a motivation. It is a tool to achieve your wishes. WHY you want or need it is the desire that puts your Genie to work. Because your underlying motivation style is directly linked to your philosophy in life, to what you believe you can and can’t control, and to what extent, it determines how well you succeed.



Get to know your Genie, what ignites your will to do something. It shapes your success. Know your wish, for it commands you.



For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.