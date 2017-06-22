Jackson and Limón Praise Decision to Study Cleaner Alternatives to Puente Power Project

SACRAMENTO — Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) and Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) praised the recent decision by the California Energy Commission to allow the California Independent System Operator (CalISO) to study the feasibility of clean energy alternatives to the proposed Puente Power Project in Oxnard.



The proposed natural gas plant is slated for construction on the coast in Oxnard, a community of color already disproportionately impacted by pollution and power plant construction.



“This study is an enormous step in the right direction, and I thank the Energy Commission and CalISO for hearing the community’s concerns about the environmental and environmental justice impacts of this project, “ Jackson said. “As global climate change reaches a tipping point, it’s vital that we reevaluate plans to build the Puente Power Project to determine whether it is really needed to meet electricity demand or whether it will simply add to a glut of electricity that we do not need. We must determine how to best meet the energy needs of the community while also achieving our clean energy goals.”





“The recent decision by the Energy Commission to ask CalISO to dig deeper into clean energy alternatives should be praised – not only for listening to the community and its representatives about the need to reassess this proposal, but for taking the environmental effects of the proposed power plant into consideration, “ said Limón. “CalISO should be commended as well for their thoughtful approach about the changing face of energy in our state and their willingness to reevaluate actual energy needs for the area. The outcomes of this study could be felt for generations to come.”

The study, once approved by CalISO, is expected to be completed by July 19 , and will examine whether local energy needs can be met through such methods as conservation and battery storage.