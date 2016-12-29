Jackson Reappointed Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee

SACRAMENTO – As California braces for the threat of an incoming Trump Administration, State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) announced that she has been reappointed chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee under the leadership of Senate President pro Tem Kevin de León.



“In an era when civil and immigrant rights are under attack and our progress toward equality is being undermined, I’m extremely honored to continue to chair this important committee,” Jackson said. “One of my priorities will continue to be ensuring that all Californians have access to justice, that our state laws are strong enough to withstand the threat to equality in the wake of this unprecedented election, and that the constitutional and civil rights of all Californians are protected and upheld.”



The Senate Judiciary Committee’s focus includes legislation related to civil rights, constitutional law, equality, access to justice and the courts, consumer protection, privacy, and family law, among other issues. Jackson has chaired the committee since January 2014.

Jackson has also been appointed as a member of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Water, the Senate Labor and Industrial Relations Committee and the Senate Public Safety Committee.