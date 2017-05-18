Jackson Releases Statement on Governor’s May Revise

SACRAMENTO – Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson (D-Santa Barbara) has released the following statement on Governor Jerry Brown’s May Revise, his revised budget proposal based on the latest revenue estimates.



“The Governor continues to take a prudent approach to our state budget, given the great instability that Californians and our state face should Congress and President Trump repeal the Affordable Care Act and eliminate funding for Planned Parenthood, among other threats to date.



But it is encouraging to see continued investments in K-12 education, to see our recent commitment to transportation improvements reflected in this proposal, and to see that the funding for child care that had been on “pause” in the January proposal has been restored. Nevertheless, the child care needs of working families and the needs of our state remain great. As chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I am particularly concerned about the impact of inadequate court funding on our administration of justice. As a member of the Senate Budget Committee, I look forward to ongoing discussions on these important issues as we work toward passing a final budget in June.”



Jackson chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, and represents the 19th Senate District, which includes all of Santa Barbara County and western Ventura County.