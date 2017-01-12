Kamasi Washington makes his Santa Barbara Debut at Campbell Hall

Coachella Festival Stand-out Kamasi Washington will perform at Campbell Hall on Thursday, February 16.



Over the years, Kamasi has performed and recorded with many of his musical heroes from various genres, including Gerald Wilson, McCoy Tyner, Freddie Hubbard, Kenny Burrell, George Duke, Lauryn Hill, Jeffrey Osborne, Mos Def, Quincy Jones, Stanley Clark, Harvey Mason and Chaka Khan. Kamasi’s own band “The Next Step” is a modern spin on a big band, which includes two drummers, two upright bass players, keyboard players, three horn players, a pianist, and a vocalist. In addition, Kamasi is part of a west coast musical collective called the “West Coast Get Down.”



Most recently, Kamasi worked on Kendrick Lamar’s acclaimed 2015 album “To Pimp A Butterfly.” On May 5th, Kamasi released his groundbreaking solo album “The Epic” on the trend-setting record label Brainfeeder. “The Epic” is a 172-minute, triple-disc masterpiece, featuring Kamasi’s ten-piece band “The Next Step” along with a full string orchestra and full choir. “The Epic” debuted #1 on several iTunes Jazz charts, including the US, Canada, Australia, Russia and UK.



Show time is 8 p.m. Tickets are $25-$40 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students (current student ID is required), and $15 for all students (student ID required for high school age and up). Campbell Hall is located on the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara. For more information, call (805) 893-3535 or visit http://artsandlectures.sa. ucsb.edu/Index.aspx.

