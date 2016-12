Key-i and Silky of Kns Rockstar was featured in Los Angeles live on KTLA news after shutting down the Ruth Moore’s Christmas Giveaway, one of the biggest giveaways in Los Angeles. The duo was invited to perform for the inner city kids of Los Angeles. The L.A.P.D. and Kns Rockstar are setting up a huge spring concert and more this spring and summer. They also want the duo to do a school tour. For more information, email kns_allstars@yahoo.com.

