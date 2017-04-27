Lack or Abundance – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



What are you lacking? If you are having thoughts about the lack of financial success… the lack of a relationship… the lack of health and wellbeing… then that is what you are creating. You are creating a vibrational frequency that is equal to lack. You are creating what you don’t want. This kind of thinking is totally counter-productive. You cannot get thin while thinking about being fat. You cannot get rich by thinking about being poor. The thought is the vibrational key. The thought is the expectation. When you are thinking negative thoughts, you are creating the expectation of negative circumstances. And so it is with positive thoughts creating positive events. You are receiving exactly what you are thinking about…what you expect to receive.



The world is full of abundance and opportunity, but far too many people come to the fountain of life with a sieve instead of a tank car… a teaspoon instead of a steam shovel. They expect little and as a result they get little. ~ Ben Sweetland

If you want to use your thought energy in a far more productive manner, stop planning for what you don’t want. Stop thinking about worst case scenarios. Instead, begin to visualize, imagine, pretend or experience a best case scenario. Then, think about the way you feel. You’ve created another vibration, a productive one. The feeling, or emotion, is a creative force. When you focus on this feeling, you add fuel to the fire of co-creation. Napoleon Hill tells us, “Remember, no more effort is required to aim high in life, to demand abundance and prosperity than is required to accept misery and poverty.”



Consider that your subconscious mind is like a fine-tuned high performance vehicle. Your conscious mind is the driver. When you have a thought, it is like a key in the ignition. It starts the vehicle. It begins the journey. The feeling or emotion that is evoked by the thought is the fuel; the gas that gets the vehicle moving.



The fountain of life is abundant and overflowing. Although the individual has a limited field of vision, there is an unlimited supply of abundance available. There is enough for everyone. You are free to take what you need. Are you driving your tank car to the fountain? Or are you arriving by foot with a sieve? What are you expecting? Lack or Abundance? Just like everything else…it’s a choice. It begins with a thought.



