Larry Spicer named 41st Assembly District’s “Veteran of the Year”
Sacramento, CA–For the 41st Assembly District’s 2017 “Veteran of the Year,” Assemblymember Chris Holden has chosen to honor Monrovia Councilmember Larry J. Spicer, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1973 to 1994.
“I am pleased to recognize Councilmember Larry Spicer as the 41st Assembly District’s Veteran of the Year,” said Assemblymember Holden (AD – 41). “After serving in our country’s armed forces, Larry continues to make a positive impact as councilmember, community leader and volunteer.”
Larry Spicer joined the U.S Army in August of 1973 after graduating from Monrovia High School. After Basic Training and Advance Individual Training (Logistics) at Ford Ord, California he was assigned to duty stations at Fort Lewis Washington, Fort Carson Colorado, Fort Sill Oklahoma, Korea, and Germany.
While in the US Army, Spicer continued his education by taking such courses on leadership development, logistics management, accounting, and procurement. He retired in 1994 after twenty-one years of dedicated service to his country. His rank at retirement was Sergeant First Class.
