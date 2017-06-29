Legislature Refuses Deeper Investigation into UCOP Budget Abuse

State findings that launched the audit found UC president’s office paid excessive salaries to top staff and mishandled budget money



SACRAMENTO – Today, the Joint Legislative Audit Committee refused to dig deeper into allegations of financial misconduct by the University of California Office of the President (UCOP) in response to the secret $175 million fund unearthed in a recent California State Auditor report. The forensic audit was requested by Assemblyman Dante Acosta (R-Santa Clarita) and failed on a party-line vote.



“I am fighting to return trust to the institution of the UC Office of the President for students, parents, faculty, and staff,” said Acosta. “Only complete transparency can accomplish that goal.”



Assembly Republicans first requested a legislative subpoena after an investigation by the State Auditor revealed that the UC Office of the President amassed secret slush funds of $175 million dollars while raising tuition and fees on students. During the course of the investigation, UCOP censored campus administrators’ responses to auditor’s surveys and interfered with attempts to obtain accurate financial data.



Assembly Republicans have called for accountability in the office of the UCOP. Following the glaring misconduct regarding University of California funds and California State Auditor surveys, they requested legislative subpoenas to uncover all information related to the misconduct.

Acosta’s request would have triggered a forensic investigation of undisclosed budget expenditures to determine whether actual transactions match what was recorded in the budget development system of the UCOP.