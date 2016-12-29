Limón Appointed to Leadership Position in State Assembly

SACRAMENTO – Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) was appointed Assistant Majority Whip of the California State Assembly by Speaker Anthony Rendon.



“I am honored and humbled by the confidence and trust Speaker Rendon has placed in me to be an effective voice for the Assembly in this upcoming legislative session,” said Limón. “This post will allow me to further serve the people of the 37th Assembly District and the entire State of California by fighting for crucial policies that will both benefit our community and state, including but not limited to protecting the coastline, creating new quality jobs, and ensuring educational opportunities for all. I am proud to be serving as an Officer of the California Assembly and alongside Speaker Rendon who is leading our great state and working against all threats to the values that Californians holds dear.”



Traditionally a promising new Member is appointed to this position. A Whip assists the Speaker in mobilizing votes for major issues and facilitates the process of floor sessions. Additionally, Officers of the California Assembly work together to influence and articulate strategy in legislative deliberations.



The 37th Assembly District includes the cities of Santa Barbara, Ventura, Goleta, Carpinteria, Ojai, Santa Paula, Fillmore, Buellton, Solvang and part of Oxnard.

