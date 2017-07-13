You Are Here: Home » State » Limón, State Legislature Declare California Nonprofits Day

Posted date: July 13, 2017
Assemblymember Monique Limón

Sacramento – Nonprofits are a critical part of our communities and so Assemblymember Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 54, which declares June 28, 2017 as California Nonprofits Day.  “Nonprofit organizations generate $2.6-bilion in economic activity every year,” Assemblymember Limón said as she presented ACR 54 to the State Assembly. “They employ more than a million people in our state, the fourth largest private employer in California.”

