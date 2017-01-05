Local Youth Giving Back: Channel Islands YMCA Youth and Government Delegates Hold Clean Up Day

Santa Barbara – Delegates from the Channel Islands YMCA Youth and Government team recently gave back to the community by helping clean up the baseball fields at Mackenzie Park in Santa Barbara.



Students from the Stuart C. Gildred (Santa Ynez), Lompoc, Santa Barbara and Ventura branches came together to help with the cleanup at the pony league baseball fields.



“We chose the project to give back to the community of Santa Barbara County and help out the Youth Program as they were in need of volunteers to help their equipment rooms clean-up,” said John Crowell, Sports and Teen Program Director at the Stuart C. Gildred Family YMCA. “Serving the community together helps the students get to know one another as they prepare for their big conference in Sacramento in February.”



Youth and Government participants experience first-hand how state government works; fine-tune public speaking, conflict resolution and debating skills; become a leader in the democratic process and increase civic literacy awareness. The program also provides an opportunity to have fun with friends during weekly meetings, group building activities and road trips to Fresno and Sacramento.



As a delegation, youth create bills about pertinent issues, research and practice court cases, develop public speaking and networking skills, and attend three annual Model Legislature & Court conferences.



California YMCA Youth & Government’s Model Legislature & Court (MLC) has been the state’s premier youth leadership and civic development program since 1948. This program provides them with the opportunity to experience government first-hand through a unique “youth-run, youth-led” model. Visit the California YMCA Youth & Government website for more information.