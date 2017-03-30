Man Breaks Up Teen’s Street Fight By Dropping Some Serious Wisdom

Fight videos go viral on the internet all the time, but one is gaining popularity for all of the right reasons.



A video, posted on Facebook, shows two teens in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in a street fight while about 11 other teens stand around instigating or recording on their phones. A man approached the group and used the moment to teach them a lesson.



“Everybody with your phones out, all y’all, y’all the real cowards. Record that, too,” the unidentified man said to the onlookers in the four-minute video. He then began to mediate the confrontation, telling the two feuding teens that their beef stemmed from “ill-advised” information.



“Y’all almost men. Y’all ain’t kids no more. Y’all girls ain’t little girls no more … Start acting like it, yo,” he told all of the teens. “We ain’t gon’ get nowhere like this, yo. Y’all gon’ wind up like the n***as y’all don’t wanna be like, yo.”



When the teen recording the video continued to laugh, the man had no problem calling him out.

“Anybody that could laugh at you while you upset like that, that ain’t ya friend,” he told one of the teens involved in the fight. He turned to the second teen and said, “And they sitting here letting you do the dirty work.”



The man told the group not to take for granted the relatively good neighborhood they live in and the parents that they have, a couple of whom he knew personally.



He told the teens who were fighting to call a truce and shake hands. The boys were reluctant, but the peacemaker continued to press them.



“I ain’t leaving, bruh,” he said. “If y’all don’t shake hands, bruh, I’m not leaving, bruh.”

The boys finally shook each other’s hands and began to walk away.



The unidentified man’s intervention made an impact on more than just those Atlantic City teens. The video, which already has more than 11 million views on Facebook, is receiving lots of praise for sending a positive message. LeBron James commended the mediator for breaking up the fight on Twitter.