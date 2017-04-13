Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán represent the traditions of Jalisco

¡Viva el Arte de Santa Bárbara! proudly presents Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán from Guadalajara, Mexico. The group of eleven women offer three free family concerts showcasing their traditional sound at Isla Vista School, Friday, April 28, at 7 pm; at Guadalupe City Hall, Saturday, April 29, at 7 pm; and at the Marjorie Luke Theatre at Santa Barbara Jr. High on Sunday, April 30, at 7 pm. Hear them at Studio Sunday on the Steps at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art at 2:00 pm on April 30. Even better, come watch them work with local musicians in a free community workshop at Franklin Elementary School on Thursday, April 27, 6:30 – 8:30 pm, co-presented with school. This visit will mark the end of Viva’s 12th season.



Representing a deep family tradition at the forefront of the mariachi scene in Mexico, Mariachi Femenil Nuevo Tecalitlán is headed by Lupita Martinez, who directs and performs along with her sister, guitarist Adriana. Their father Fernando Martinez, co-foundeded Guadalajara’s well-known Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán with their uncle, Pepe, who was the esteemed director of Mariachi Vargas until he passed away last year. Mariachi Femenil has recorded two CDs – Lo Bonito de Jalisco and Ay mi Jalisco – including many arrangements by Carlos Martinez. They have played at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City, have appeared many times at the world famous Encuentro Internacional del Mariachi y Charerreria in Guadalajara. In 2016, they were among the more than 200 musicians who played during a mass celebrated by Pope Francis in San Cristobal de Las Casas.



Isla Vista School is located at 6875 El Colegio Road, in Isla Vista. Guadalupe City Hall is located at 918 Obispo Street, in Guadalupe. The Marjorie Luke Theatre is located at Santa Barbara Junior High, in Santa Barbara. Franklin Elementary School is located at 1111 East Mason Street, in Santa Barbara. Santa Barbara Museum of Art is located at 1130 State Street, in Santa Barbara. For more information, call Isla Vista School at (805) 252-3493, Guadalupe City Hall at (805) 343-2455, the Marjorie Luke Theatre at (805) 884-4087 x7, or Franklin Elementary School at (805) 893-3382.