Medicaid Cuts Would Crush California Hospitals

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) called on Republicans to halt their attacks on the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, an effort that would devastate California hospitals.



The Senate Republican health care bill ends the federal-state partnership on Medicaid, reducing the federal contribution to the program by $772 billion over 10 years.



This means that by 2027, California would be required to pay an additional $30 billion per year to maintain services for Medicaid beneficiaries. If the state couldn’t find that money, it would be forced to kick millions off of the program or significantly reduce covered services.



“Our children’s hospitals perform miracles every day, helping patients and contributing to groundbreaking research that leads to better care and treatment,” Feinstein said. “Our state’s Disproportionate Share Hospitals serve our state’s poorest citizens, treating everyone who comes through their doors. To force these first-rate hospitals to reduce services or treat fewer patients is unconscionable, but that’s just what the Republican bill would do.”

