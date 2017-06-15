Mission or Purpose – Aspects Galore

By Sue Hines



So you have a mission statement. Great! That tells YOU what You want to do; your ambitions.



By all means share it with your clients and prospects, but it is not why THEY buy from you.



They don’t buy from you because you want to “be the leader in customer satisfaction” or “be the most innovative company.”



People buy your purpose, your ideal.



People are moved to do business with you when they know you care about them or at the very least about the same things as they care about.



Yes, great functionality or quality count, but given two household cleaners of equal strength, would you buy the one that offers a “NEW Improved Formula” or one that promotes “Your Happy, Healthy Home”?



Both are clearly doing their Research and Development. Both are wanting their products to do well. Both may even wish to become the “#1 Brand in Household Cleaning”, but you CARE about one and not the other.



Take a moment to think about the customer service you are likely to get from the company selling their “NEW Improved Formula”. Do you expect and understanding individual who wants to solve your problem, or a minimum wage call center “customer service rep” who reads from a script?



Mentally compare that mental image to what you would expect when you call the customer service desk of the company promoting products that help you create a “Your Happy, Healthy Home”. Your expectation is likely to be for kind, understanding and warm, caring conversation.



Why is that?



Somewhere inside, you are questioning the motives of the people and companies you do business with.



The new formula folk are clearly about delivering a superior product that will sell more. We have been conditioned to expect the capitalized “NEW” as a sales tool that drives new business. We expect they have made some tweaks to the product, but we also suspect their reason was simply to sell more of their cleaner to us.



The happy, healthy home appeal tugs at something more authentically about us. We want to believe the makers of this cleaner are not just about selling us stuff, but that they genuinely care about how it affects our lives. We are savvy consumers, and we know the tagline they use is a marketing tool that is designed to capture our attention and our business. But it “feels” different.



What are you marketing, your Mission or your Purpose?



Perhaps it is time to refine your marketing message so more people care for you and care about you – and care to do business with you.



Sue Hines is a life-long seeker and student of the art of finding meaning and purpose in life. Sue has three decades experience in marketing and consulting experience with large and small businesses, including some of the world’s most famous and powerful brands. Sue’s passion is working with the small business owner or entrepreneur, helping them find the center for their brand. For more information, visit www.AspectsGalore.com.