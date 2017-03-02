Moorpark College Faculty and Staff Presents 2017 NASPA Symposium

Moorpark, CA – The Moorpark College Veterans Resource Center (VRC) administrators and faculty presented on “Change of Mission: Helping Student Veterans Develop the Right Mindset to Skillfully Transition to Community College and the Classroom” during the 2017 National Association of Student Personnel Administrators (NASPA) Symposium on Military-Connected Students, February 9-11, 2017, in Washington, DC. NASPA is the leading association for the advancement, health and sustainability of the student affairs profession in higher education. The symposium provides a national platform for the institutional policy, programming and concerns of military and student veteran populations and professional development opportunities for the individuals who serve them.



The Moorpark College VRC staff knows first-hand about the challenges veterans face in adapting to the educational environment and the resources needed to help them succeed – everything from academic support, mental health services, tutoring and more. “We value our service men and women and take a holistic approach to assist them in the transition from military to civilian life,” said Moorpark College Dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences Amanuel Gebru, Veterans Resource Center administrator. “We appreciate the opportunity to contribute to the conversation to help others better serve student veterans on campuses across the country,” added Gebru.



The Moorpark College VRC was established in 2015. It serves approximately 150-200 active student veterans on campus. The VRC is open 44 hours a week with two counselors, a School Certifying Official (GI Bill enrollment and veteran recertification processor) and other staff who work diligently to increase faculty and staff awareness of resources and support for student veterans to promote a veteran-friendly campus. The VRC also partnered with the Tutoring Center, Student Health Center and ACCESS to offer additional services to veteran students. Tutoring is offered five days a week in the VRC and cover math, writing and sciences; the Student Health Center offers educational counseling that focuses on veterans transitioning to college; ACCESS assists students with support, focus and concentration issues, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and other academic accommodations.

The Moorpark College VRC is a member of the California Community Colleges Veterans Caucus, advocating on behalf of veterans state-wide and demonstrating its support for legislation that provides funding for counselors and other services for student veterans. “We are proud of the sincere effort that Dean Gebru and his team put forth in making the student veterans at Moorpark College feel at home,” stated Ventura County Community College District Board Trustee Larry Kennedy, Co-Chair, California Community Colleges Veterans Caucus. “We appreciate their passion for wanting to extend their outreach to improve veteran services in colleges nationwide.”



Moorpark College, one of three colleges in the Ventura County Community College District, was founded in 1967. It is set on 150 beautiful acres, nestled in the foothills on the southeastern flank of Ventura County, about 40 miles from UCLA, and approximately 75 miles from UC Santa Barbara. It is also a short drive from CSU Northridge, CSU Channel Islands, and California Lutheran University. Moorpark College was recognized in the Huffington Post in March of 2015 as the fourth-best community college in the nation. It has an excellent reputation for university transfer preparation, and its signature career/technical programs include nursing, radiation technology,

biotechnology, and exotic animal training, which incorporates the world-renowned America’s Teaching Zoo. The college also offers a dynamic range of classes and programs in the visual and performing arts, and its pristine athletic fields and mild climate provide an excellent home for student athletes.