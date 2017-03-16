Moorpark College Hosts Career & Internship Expo for Students and Community Members
MOORPARK, Calif. —The Career Transfer Center at Moorpark College will host its annual Career & Internship Expo Wednesday, April 5, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Raider Walk & Quad on campus (7075 Campus Road). The Career & Internship Expo is free to students and community members.
Employers hiring for full-time and part-time positions plus internship and volunteer opportunities are invited to participate. Employers may register online at Raiders CareerLink https://moorpark-
The registration fee includes tickets for two representatives, a table, lunch and parking. Additional representatives may attend for $10 each. Reservations will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis upon completion of the registration. Participating organizations will be listed in the event program that will be available to all attendees.
Companies that will not be able to attend, but would like to make a donation towards our event, please contact the Moorpark College Job Placement Specialist, Dr. Shannon Johnson, at 805-378-1536 or mcwexp@
