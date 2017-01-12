Moorpark College Offers Study Abroad Opportunity in London and Paris

Moorpark, CA – Moorpark College will collaborate with EF College Study Tours to provide students the opportunity to study abroad in London and Paris during summer session 2017. Students may earn up to six semester units while traveling to England and France from June 5, 2017, through June 13, 2017. The two 3-unit classes associated with this exciting travel abroad program are MUS M08 – Music Appreciation and THA M02A – Acting I. These classes are part of the Moorpark College 4-week summer session that begins May 22, 2017, and concludes with the trip to Europe ending June 14, 2017.



“We’re excited to provide students with the opportunity to study abroad in Europe this summer. Their appreciation for the Arts is enhanced when their knowledge is expanded beyond the text,” said Nathan Bowen, lead professor in the Music Technology program. “This is an amazing program that not only allows students the chance to earn up to six credits towards their degree in a short period of time, but it also gives them international exposure in a place that has such historical significance to the Arts,” said John Loprieno, Department Chair and Theatre Arts professor.



Students are required to enroll in one of the two classes to participate; students who elect to enroll in two classes (the second class is optional) may earn up to six units in only four weeks. Both classes will run for three weeks at Moorpark College (7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, CA) from Monday through Thursday, starting May 22, 2017, and will culminate the final week as a trip to London and Paris from June 5, 2017, through June 13, 2017. Music Appreciation will be taught by Bowen from 8:30-11:45 am and Acting I will be taught by Loprieno from 1-4:15 pm.



The cost for this program will include tuition for one or two classes, travel and lodging. For a breakdown of travel costs, the travel itinerary and details about the classes, please visit www.MoorparkCollege.edu/ StudyAbroad or contact Nathan Bowen at NBowen@vcccd.edu or John Loprieno at JLoprieno@vcccd.edu.

