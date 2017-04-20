Moorpark College Summer Theatre Auditions for Murder, Lust, and Music in “Heathers The Musical”
Moorpark, CA – The Moorpark College Theatre Arts Department announces auditions for its upcoming 2017 summer production of “Heathers The Musical.” Preliminary musical auditions will be held on Monday, May 15th from 3:30-7:00 p.m.and Tuesday May 16th from 6:00-10:00 p.m. with callbacks on May 17th from 6:00 p.m.-11:00 p.m. Auditions will be held in the studio theatre in the Performing Arts Center on the Moorpark College campus. Anyone interested in auditioning should bring 30 bars of sheet music or a karaoke CD to sing an upbeat song and be prepared to dance and read from the script. An accompanist will be present for the audition.
“Heathers The Musical” is a riotous, heartfelt and homicidal new show based on one of the greatest teen comedy of the 1980s. With its moving love story, laugh-out-loud comedy and unflinching look at the joys and anguish of high school, “Heathers The Musical” promises to stir up plenty of controversy and hilarious entertainment. This darkly delicious story of Veronica Sawyer, a brainy, beautiful teenage misfit who hustles her way into the most powerful and ruthless clique at Westerberg High: the Heathers. Veronica falls in love with the dangerously sexy new kid J.D. and when Heather Chandler, the Almighty, kicks her out of the group, Veronica decides to bite the bullet and kiss Heather’s aerobicized butt… though J.D. has another plan for that bullet. “Heathers The Musical” was created by the award-winning creative team of Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness, Desperate Housewives), Laurence O’Keefe (Bat Boy, Legally Blonde) and Andy Fickman (Reefer Madness, She’s the Man).
“I was honestly surprised to see the enormous cult following that this show enjoys,” said John Loprieno, director and Theatre Arts Department Chair. “When we announced that we were doing “Heathers The Musical” this summer, I had people lined-up outside my office wanting to know when we would be holding auditions. This is a very funny, very dark and original musical that is not for the faint of heart. We like to get as many incoming high school students as possible involved in our summer productions to get them excited about starting as a new Moorpark College student in the Fall,” said Loprieno. Anyone who is cast must register for the 3 unit THA M10A: Theatre Production class.
“Heathers The Musical” will run July 20 through August 6 with evening performances from Thursday to Saturday at 8:00pmand Sunday matinees at 2:00pm in the studio theatre at Moorpark College. Tickets go on sale July 1st and may be purchased through the Moorpark College Performing Arts Center Box Office at (805) 378-1485 or online at www.moorparkcollege.edu/pac
. For additional information regarding the Moorpark College Summer Theatre Arts, please contact John Loprieno at (805) 378-1469 or at jloprieno@vcccd.edu. Moorpark College is located at 7075 Campus Road in Moorpark.
