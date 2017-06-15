Museum of Ventura County hosts La Vida Local: Leadership Perspectives

VENTURA — Join us for the next Museum of Ventura County’s discussion series, La Vida Local—Leadership Perspectives, featuring moderated conversations with Ventura County leaders sharing their vision for the future. This event takes place 1–2:30 p.m., June 11, at the Ventura County Museum Plaza Pavilion, 100 East Main Street, Ventura, and will feature City of Oxnard Mayor Tim Flynn. This event is free to the public and will be moderated by Kathleen Schafer, an Ojai resident who is a professional leadership coach, author and public speaker.



Subsequent events in the discussion series will take place on the second Sunday of each month. Each is designed to engage and connect the community with people in leadership positions, to build understanding of the leadership potential in each of us.



For more information, visit www.venturamuseum.org.