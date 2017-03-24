Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu Celebrate the Traditions of Hawai’i at UCSB Campbell Hall

UCSB Arts & Lectures presents Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu with Masters of Hawaiian Music on Sun., April 9 at 7 p.m. at UCSB Campbell Hall.



Escape to paradise in an evening of dance and music celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Hawai’i. Under the direction of hula master Patrick Makuakāne, the acclaimed company Na Lei Hulu I Ka Wekiu performs hula mua (hula that evolves), a fusion of traditional and contemporary dance. The nationally-treasured ensemble’s dancers will display their distinctive style, preserving the captivating movements of their ancestors while evolving through new expression. Revered Grammy Award-winner George Kahumoku, Jr., and multi-instrumentalists Nathan Aweau and Kawika Kahiapo return as Masters of Hawaiian Music, sharing the quintessentially Hawaiian sounds of ki-ho’alu (slack key guitar).



Tickets are $30-$45 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students (valid student ID required).



For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at (805) 893-3535 or purchase online at www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu.



About Nā Lei Hulu I Ka Wēkiu

Nā Lei Hulu I Ka Wēkiu presents hula as a full theatrical experience. Founded in 1985 by Director/Kumu Hula Patrick Makuakāne, the company’s unique style combines traditional movements with non-Hawaiian music including opera, electronic, dance, alternative and pop.



About Masters of Hawaiian Music

A four-time Grammy Award-winner, master slack key guitarist George Kahumoku, Jr., is a multiple Na Hōkū Hanohano (Hawaiian Grammy) Award winner. A talented multi-instrumentalist, Nathan Aweau has been part of award-winning groups as HAPA, Ka’eo, and The Ali’i. Slack Key Guitarist David “Kawika” Kahiapo most recently won two 2015 Na Hoku Awards for his 2 newest releases, one for Slack Key Guitar Album of the Year, the other for Island Album.