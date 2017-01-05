NAACP Brings in 2017

OXNARD, CA — For an unforgettable event, the NAACP New Year’s Eve celebrators were treated to delicious food, an open bar, a midnight toast and different color hats and blowers. Ventura County Chapter President John R. Hatcher III, said, “The NAACP’s objective is to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of all minority citizens by eliminating racial prejudice on every level and confronting the challenge of disparities in our community.” The event was held at the Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard Ventura, located at 600 E. Esplanade Drive.