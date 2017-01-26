Negative Thoughts Can Create Positive Results – The Mind Matters

By Patricia Lynn Belkowitz, C.Ht., EFT-CC



There is duality in the universe; light and darkness, heat and cold. This duality is reflected in our emotions. Like emotions, energy also comes in two forms: positive and negative. Each has its own distinct vibration. I often encourage my clients to focus on the positive aspects of their lives…to think of what they want. When we are thinking positive thoughts we feel positive feelings. We like that. When we are thinking negative thoughts we don’t like how we feel. We feel uncomfortable. But sometimes negative thoughts can bring positive results. Sometimes negative energy can create positive change.



If you want to get in shape, you can think about all the positive reasons to do that. You can think about how you’ll have more energy; your clothes will fit better; you’ll feel good about yourself. All those positive thoughts can motivate you to take the actions necessary to succeed. You can reinforce those thoughts by writing them down. When we write things down, it solidifies our commitment to our goal. We are more likely to be successful. When we give our subconscious mind visual reminders of our goals, it creates more reinforcement. Pictures and illustrations are guides for our goal-achieving machine. Both words and visual reminders add fuel to the fire. When you think about your success, you are motivated to take the steps to achieve it. You connect with the positive results and your belief that you can succeed.



Now, I’d like you to consider several reasons why you don’t want to be out of shape. You could think about the health consequences of high blood pressure or diabetes or heart disease or any other grim reality that can result from being out of shape. You could consider how you’re not able to enjoy physical activities; suffering from erectile dysfunction or sleep apnea. You could realize that your longevity is being affected; you could die sooner and miss out on precious time with loved ones. You could accept the negative consequences… or you can use your fear of these things to drive you to do something to prevent them from happening! Fear can be a powerful force for motivation. Fear helps you connect with your power to take control to avoid the negative consequences.



Using both positive and negative energy together can be the key to your success. The powerful momentum fueled by your positive thoughts and desires combined with the fear of negative consequences can create amazing results! When you are confronted by the thoughts of a future you do not want to experience, you are motivated to make the changes necessary so that it will not come to pass. Often we have to confront our worse fears before we are able to find the strength and willpower to do what is right for us. Embrace the darkness. Move into the light.



