New Earth of Culver City honored by Sen. Mitchell as ‘Nonprofit of the Year’

SACRAMENTO — New Earth, Culver City-based group selected by Sen. Holly J. Mitchell that helps youths, was honored as a Nonprofit of the Year at a celebration of California Nonprofits Day at the State Capitol.



Mitchell selected New Earth as an exceptional nonprofit organization based in Mitchell’s 30th Senate District for how it provides mentor-based arts, educational and vocational programs that empower juvenile justice and system involved youth ages 13-25 to transform their lives.



New Earth currently serves 500 incarcerated youth weekly in probation camps, group homes, placement and juvenile halls throughout Los Angeles and Orange County. Post-incarceration, the organization provides comprehensive wrap around reentry services to 50 youth at the New Earth Arts and Leadership Center in Culver City, that provides career training, case management, arts, gardening programs, and an accredited charter school. In 2016, only 5 percent of youth who received our full spectrum of services were re-incarcerated and over 95 percent of all those served reported improved life outcomes.



“There is a huge gap in quality services that provide real life training, support, and options for system-involved youth,” Harry Grammer, founder of Earth Day, said. “We are honored to receive this award and hope that this helps to bring awareness to the incredible strength and courage of the youth we serve.”



Award recipients were honored at a luncheon at Sacramento’s Convention Center.

