News from the Ventura Police Department

On February 27, the Ventura Police Department Command Center received a 911 call of a male heard yelling in the front yard of a residence in the 2300 block of Woodpecker Ave. As officers arrived on scene they saw the suspect, later identified Jose Martinez, and a second subject standing in front of a residence, holding flashlights. When Martinez saw the officers, he fled on foot towards the backyard of the residence, while the second subject went inside. Officers chased Martinez and caught him as he attempted to climb over a rear fence.

While searching Martinez, officers located ammunition in his pockets. As officers continued to search the yard, they found a discarded handgun, which matched the ammunition found in his possession.



Martinez was booked into the Ventura County Jail for being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting arrest and misdemeanor warrants.

The second subject was also detained and booked for narcotics related charges.



This particular residence is currently under investigation by the City’s Code Enforcement as a public nuisance.



No one was injured as a result of this incident.

***

On February 27, an alert Ondulando resident noticed a suspicious vehicle in his neighborhood and called the Ventura Police Command Center. As officers were responding to the location dispatch advised the officers that the vehicle was reported stolen out of Oxnard.



Officers located the vehicle and were about to conduct a stop when the vehicle turned down a dead end road. The vehicle stopped and the two suspects fled on foot. The driver of the stolen vehicle, 19-year-old Simi Valley Resident Sebastian Shannon, jumped several fences and was apprehended north of Foothill Rd. During the arrest he had a handgun in his waistband.

The second suspect was located after being tracked by a Ventura Police K9 to a backyard of a neighboring residence. He was taken into custody and was in possession of stolen property. During the arrest one officer was injured.



The subsequent investigation revealed that Shannon had an outstanding felony warrant for stealing vehicles and property was located in the stolen vehicle related to several residential burglaries in Simi Valley.



Shannon was booked into Ventura County Jail for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a loaded handgun, and resisting arrest.



The male juvenile was lodged at juvenile hall for possession of stolen property and resisting arrest resulting in an officer’s injury.