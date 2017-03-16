No Limits Announces Its First Annual Golf Classic To Benefit Deaf Children
Camarillo, CA – No Limits Educational Program announces their first annual golf classic that will take place on March 20th at the Spanish Hills Country Club in Camarillo, CA. Proceeds from the event will benefit hundreds of low-income deaf children and their families in Oxnard by providing essential services to them at no cost.
The mission of No Limits is to give deaf and hard of hearing children the skills needed to succeed. Despite the advancements in hearing technology, deaf children still arrive at No Limits not knowing the alphabet or how to read a simple sentence. Some don’t even know how to say their own names. No Limits graduates are able to achieve their dreams, as proven by their 100% college graduation success rate.
A one-of-a-kind program, No Limits offers speech therapy, parent education classes, STEAM education, public speaking forums, a literacy program, national theatre program, loaner hearing aid program, sibling support, confidence building to participants and their families and so much more.
Leo Lee, the No Limits parent of 4-year-old Andrew, is organizing this event to raise awareness and funds for the Educational Center in Oxnard. Tickets and information can be found at https://www.giveffect.com/
campaigns/3461-no-limits-golf- classic. For sponsorship information please contact Dr. Michelle Christie at 310.280.0878 or michelle@ nolimitsfordeafchildren.org.
